Liberty lost is lost forever
To the Editor:
The American Revolution bore a nation wherein each citizen enjoys divine liberty and rights; the only governmental intervention is to be that of national security. The Constitution’s first three words, “We the people...,” affirm that our government exists only to serve its people.
“There is no ‘slippery slope’ toward loss of liberties, only a long staircase where each step downward must first be tolerated by the American people and their leaders.” — Alan K. Simpson.
Title 18, U.S.C., Section 242: Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law — — Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, ... shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both...” Do Governor Ducey’s executive orders supersede the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution of the United States?
How much longer will you tolerate your involuntary curfew/home confinement, while being compelled to wear a facemask and maintain “social distancing” under threat of fine and/or prosecution? How much “new normal” and “#alonetogether” will you tolerate before taking action? How many individual liberties and freedoms do you need to lose before you awaken? The “Covid-19” campaign has NEVER been about protecting your health and welfare. IT’S ABOUT CONTROLLING YOU AND ELIMINATING YOUR REMAINING FREEDOMS.
“Liberty once lost is lost forever.” — John Adams.
Randall Limbach
Sierra Vista