To the editor:
Dear Citizens & Patriots:
Decades of citizen apathy have allowed a highly corrupt government. Our government continues to work toward dismantling our Constitution, killing our population, taking our property/land, and controlling every component of our lives. Their ultimate goal - - to ENSLAVE us. If the face mask mandates do not scare the hell out you, THEY SHOULD! Be prepared for an escalation of these unconstitutional and tyrranical policies and mandates that will eventually lead 'We The People' and/or our successors toward losing everything (i.e., freedom, property, and LIFE). Ultimately, NO political affiliate will be spared.
If you do not believe this is happening, you are not paying attention.
If you want this to happen, I pray you remain open to change.
"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."
FREEDOM REQUIRES ACTION. YOU ARE WARNED.
Randall Limbach
Sierra Vista