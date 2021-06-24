To the editor,
All 50 Republican senators voted against even discussing S1, the For the People Act, the bill that would counteract the restrictive voting laws passed in many states (like my state of Arizona) and being considered in many other states.
We should be suspicious about why these Republicans don’t even want to discuss the act, which would allow them to provide evidence for the voter fraud that their voter suppression laws are supposedly meant to address. The fact is that they don’t have this evidence.
However, more disconcerting is that the arguments brought forth by the Republicans echo the kinds of arguments slave-holding states used to justify slavery and then, after the Civil War, Jim Crow laws.
Republican Susan Collins put it this way: It “would take away the rights of people in each of the 50 states to determine which election rules work best for their citizens."
That is the same argument that Stephen A. Douglas, a Democrat, put forth when debating the Republican, Abraham Lincoln: Regarding the rights of African Americans, he said, “I tell you that that is a question which each State of this Union must decide for itself.” His own state of Illinois, he pointed out, rejected slavery, “but we have also decided that [the Black Man] shall not vote, hold office, or exercise any political rights. I maintain that Illinois, as a sovereign State, has a right thus to fix her policy.”
Lincoln, of course, rejected this argument. How far the modern Republicans have strayed.
Elizabeth Lopez
Sierra Vista