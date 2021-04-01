To the editor:
Do we really need this kind of “supervision?” It seems that Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby fancies himself an expert on the US Constitution and wants, most of all, others to hold the same opinion of him.
Crosby has taken up the time of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors with a meaningless proposition: to declare that we are a “Constitutional County.” If one takes the time to visit Crosby’s proposed “resolution,” one will find a number of “WHEREAS” statements—meant, I suppose, to impress us with the use of legalisms—about the constitution in general, ending with this non sequitur: “THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that Cochise County affirms itself to be a Constitutional County.” In addition to understanding the resolution’s illogicality, we can apply common sense: All counties are already bound by the US Constitution and all of its provisions. That is what the constitution does, Tom.
Crosby also states, without providing any kind of constitutional argument, that the San Pedro National Recreation Area is “unconstitutional.” He also implies that we here in Cochise County should disregard federal authority, in this case, the Bureau of Land Management: “I do support our ranchers, but I do not believe the way to support them is through acknowledging the BLM.” His motion, according to the Herald’s reporting, to have more discussion on the topic was properly held as “moot.”
Please, People, keep yourself informed about what's going on in our county government. Do we really need this kind of clownish “supervision?”
Elizabeth Lopez
Sierra Vista