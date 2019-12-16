‘Enough is enough’
To the Editor:
The Benson mayor and vice mayor had an opinion piece in the Arizona Daily Star on December 5, 2019 concerning urban elites and their war on rural Arizona. As a resident of rural Cochise County, I disagree.
If Cochise County really is the “fourth-fastest shrinking community” in America as claimed in the article, why are the rural areas around Sierra Vista and Benson seeing more and more new construction every year? Data on the number of residential building permits issued in the county are not up to date online so residents don’t know if the population statistics are accurate.
Retired persons are increasingly important to our local economy and come because for the climate, rural atmosphere, and high quality of life. Our river and San Pedro National Riparian Conservation Area are important to retirees.
An Arizona Daily Star article on July 4, 2007 said: “The San Pedro, the Southwest’s last free-flowing desert river, has lost 80 percent of its summertime flow over 70 years. Many scientists have warned that it could dry up permanently if something isn’t done to arrest over-pumping of groundwater by farms and surrounding cities and suburban areas...”
Residents of Cochise County are indeed engaged in the battle of a lifetime, but our enemy is not forward-thinking environmentalists. Our enemy is aggressive development interests: rich urban elites who will take the money earned by developing and dewatering Cochise County home to Maricopa County or elsewhere.
I agree with the mayor and his vice mayor. Enough is enough!
Bob Luc
Sierra Vista