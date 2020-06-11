Regarding the grace program
To the editor:
I was just reading the article about the grace program. I do believe it’s a good program, I was in it for a very short time I was a victim of domestic violence to highest extreme.The offense that I did was due to the offset of my abuse when I was transported to another county due to a suicide attempt. I got penalized for it from the grace program. Because I was out of county I had no idea where they were taking me. It wasn’t up to me where they were taking me and the five days I was in that hospital I did all the necessary things I would have to do in any outpatient or inpatient situation. I did the meetings, I did everything participate in all the events and I was told that it wasn’t going to count on my grace program. I was also told that being out of the county was against the rules; once again that was out of my hands. I decided to drop out of the program and take my case to trial. I was a domestic violence victim, I’ve never in my life had faced a felony and I’m 52 years old. It’s not just the transportation they have to work on. I do realize that it’s a good program. Absolutely, but being such a new program, I believe that there are tweaks that need to be addressed.
Tammy Lucero
Sierra Vista