The January 25th Op-ed by Brian Seasholes cast individuals and organizations as “evil-doers” seeking to “crush rural Arizona” and “close Fort Huachuca”. What is really crushing rural Arizona is development where water use exceeds what nature provides. Water in excess of that is taken from existing uses. The water use in the Sierra Vista sub-basin has, in the past, and is continuing, to use more than nature. Continuing in that deficit state will dry up the river, decimate the riparian corridor, and finally, exhaust the ground water reservoir.
Folks that favor growth hype recharge projects, and water savings, touting amounts of water added to the aquifer or “saved from pumping”, (although claims of water saved from future pumping do not reduce the deficit). While these efforts and measures help, until the water used and water supply is brought into balance, growth with an existing deficit is like starving a terminal cancer patient, it just hastens the arrival of the inevitable. Reducing the Fort and some of it’s supporting elements water use on the basins’ supply might bring use in closer balance with the supply, but in order to preserve the San Pedro and the SPRNCA, the remaining Fort and civilian residents will have to share some of natures supply with the river and the riparian corridor.
Folks that would like to preserve the quality of the environment that prompted them to settle here and call this place "home" should thank those "evil-doers."
Robert Mac Nish
Tucson