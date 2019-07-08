The President of the United States is, in plain view, in front of everyone, turning the United States into a fascist nation. And he is succeeding! He is quite literally, following Adolph Hitler's playbook. And nobody's paying attention. Read "Mein Kampf."
Even accurately gathering a collection of his outrageous acts is impossible. This President has put people in charge of agencies specifically to dismantle them. Day by day, action by action, he gathers all the power into his own hands. He thumbs his nose at and ignores the United States Congress, putting his own interests first.
Most recently he has thumbed his nose at the U.S. Supreme Court, by announcing he will sign an Executive Order to override a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. We are living under the most corrupt and dangerous administration in my lifetime (and by anyone's standards, I'm old). And the Republicans, who in the past, have billed themselves as the "moral" party, are complicit with their gerrymandering, pushing for a one party America, where only one party has all the control.
This is fascism being unveiled in front of our very eyes. Read Madeline Albright's book "Fascism: A Warning." She was born in Czechslovakia and has more direct experience with fascism than most, including as Secretary of State dealing with totalitarian countries. Read Timothy Snyder's slim treatise, "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century."
Margo Macartney, Bisbee