Water considerations should be big part of development
To the editor:
Appreciated the article on Sierra Vista’s City Council adopting a growth and development plan for the next decade. Financial and economic considerations are basic and relevant to projecting a city’s needs for infrastructure support. What is glaringly missing is planning for the fact that we live in an arid environment and are dependent on a limited and diminishing resource, water. Water, the absence of which will have very consequential effects on a community’s ability to create financial and economic growth, get a clue, and wise up Sierra Vista City Council Planners.
Ronnie Maestas-Condos
Sierra Vista