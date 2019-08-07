To the Editor:
In reference to the Opinion article and picture in the Aug. 6 paper about the mass shootings. It states that there have been more people killed then days in the year. This figure is very misleading. If you check Wikipedia and look at the listed shooting, they show as of 5 Aug. 248 incidents with 246 killed & 979 wounded.
While this seems like a lot, if you look at the definition (which is not broadly accepted), any incident with 4+ shot is a mass shooting. I think most people think of a mass shooting as something like Vegas or El Paso. When you look at the list, things such as 4 police officers wounded and 2 guys killed while serving a warrant, home invasions, family fights, gang fights, road rage, etc. are all included.
Looking at the list, I found maybe 10-15 incidents that would fit what most people think of as a mass shooting.
Someone is shooting people at random in a public place such as a shopping center.
People need to look behind the headlines and decide if they are real mass shootings or the anti-gunners just using fear tactics to push their agenda.
The other problem is these shooters putting up red flags all over social media and no one doing anything about it.
Harry Mallory
Hereford