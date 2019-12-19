Impeachment is attempted coup
To the Editor:
I saw where the people were rallying for Impeachment at Ann Kirkpatrick’s office. I guess even here people have been snowed by the democrats. Personally I would really like to know if a country has a problem with corruption before my tax dollars go there. Biden got the prosecutor pulled off the case by threatening to withhold money, & bragged about it. Who is the one that should be jailed? People need to get over the fact that they don’t like that Trump won the election. This whole impeachment thing is an attempted coup. People wanted to impeach him even before he was sworn into office. The impeachment hearings were a joke. I think that the more this goes on the more Trump is going to win by a landslide in 2020.
Harry Mallory
Hereford