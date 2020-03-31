Angels in times of coronavirus
To the Editor:
In the middle of fear and uncertainty and as the coronavirus spreads its venomous tentacles, spanning the globes leaving death and destruction in its wake. Here in Sierra Vista, many angels among us find time to touch hearts with selfless, generous acts of kindness. My dear friend Leroy was the recipient of such an act of genuine caring. Leroy, though in constant physical pain, drove his van to the Dollar General in order to purchase a few necessities. Bread was on the top of his list. Sadly, the store ran of it.
A wonderful woman overheard the conversation between him and the cashier. She informed him that she has bread at home and that she is willing to deliver to his house in Hereford.
Since she insisted, he reluctantly agreed to give her his address. Less than an hour after he returned, she arrived with a priceless, generous gift of two loaves of homemade bread and two pounds of hamburger from a cow that they butchered. So the next time you see images on television of people fighting over toilet paper, there are many unseen instances where generous, altruistic angels among us commit acts of random kindness … during these times of uncertainty, look for occasion to be an angel and brighten the life of someone in need.
Hakim Mansour
Sierra Vista