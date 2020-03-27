Thank you, Best Buy!
To the Editor:
On Monday, March 23, I went over to Best Buy to return a Apple iWatch series 5 that i recently bought there. Although all the business had to be taken care of outside because of the virus and no one can go into the store, the people there were polite & professional.
They took care of me and gave me another watch.
I have bought all of my electronics there and will continue to do so.
Although you cannot go into the store, you can order online and they bring the item out to you in the comfort of your car.
Way to go Best Buy!
Dee Marchese
Sierra Vista