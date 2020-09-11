A happy experience with new body shop
To the editor:
I just wanted to share my experience with a new auto body & paint shop in town. The name is Fix Auto, they are located @ 4108 La Linda Way. Well as soon as I walked in the shop I was impressed with the cleanliness of the building, you could eat off the floors it was so clean.
So I thought if they take this much care of their work place, they will take good care of my new car that was hit that morning. So I thought I would take a chance on this new shop in town, well I’m glad I did! They were very Professional & patient with me asking all the questions I asked. They fixed & painted my car & she looks like new! I would highly recommend this body shop! A+
Dolores Marchese
Sierra Vista