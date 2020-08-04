More than just numbers
To the editor:
An article on the front page of Sunday’s Herald/Review held this paragraph: “With under two percent of the population being infected, many are questioning what toll these lockdowns have on our citizenry, schools, children and commerce.” I, too, question. I was a math teacher for over forty years. I started wondering about 2%.
Using the Covid-19 numbers from our Sunday paper’s front page, our 49 deaths in Cochise County out of 1,523 confirmed cases is 3.2%, almost 1 out of every 30. Of Arizona’s 177,002 confirmed cases, our 3,747 deaths is 2.1%. And of 4,617,494 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the United States, our 154,319 deaths is 3.3%. We are now about 328.2 million people in the United States so 6,564,000 of us make up 2%. If all 2% became infected with Covid-19 and then 2% of the infected died, we would have 131,280 deaths. We are already beyond this 2%.
Whatever the numbers and whatever the percents, one was my next-door neighbor. He was more than a number to his wife and his son and his grandson and to his neighbors. We cannot let the numbers numb us. These percents are mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, sons and daughters, friends and neighbors. They lived and worked and played somewhere in our United States. We all grieve our many losses. We are the U.S.
Kathleen Martin
Sierra Vista
Editor’s note: According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Cochise County has an infection rate of 1,188 per 100,000, or 1.19 percent, as of Aug. 4. According to the CDC, the U.S. infection rate per 100,000 is 1,418, or 1.42 percent.