To the editor:
After reading Peggy Judd’s recent statement regarding her participation in a Far-White gathering in Washington, DC to support Donald Trump’s fake, election conspiracy agenda, it is obvious which side of reality she actually exists in. Judd shouts “- - - I love Trump!” Really! This guy is a criminal who instigated and encouraged an insurrection and domestic terrorism attack on our nation’s capital. Where is Judd’s outrage and condemnation of Trump’s obvious attempt to subvert our constitution and electoral process? So much for Judd’s “I am a supporter of honesty and truth - - -.“ One must wonder how much H & T she applies to her Cochise County Supervisor’s position.
John Marvin
Sierra Vista