To the editor:
I just read another article about another death occurring of an inmate in a Cochise County jail. How many times have I heard that already in the last year? I would like to know how many deaths have occurred while being in custody with the cochise county sheriff's department throughout the entire county especially in Bisbee & Wilcox. it seems like every time I pick up a newspaper or even glance at any articles in the herald or on Facebook, I see another mysterious death occured while in custody of ccso. Who's doing anything about this? Why aren't we seeing any updates on these articles? Who's supposedly investigating these deaths? This is crazy!
Amanda McAbee
Benson