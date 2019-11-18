Assigned seats? No thanks
To the Editor:
Sierra Vista Cinemark has succeeded in making movie-going an unpleasant experience. What used to be a fun outing with friends is now an exercise in aggravation with the practice of assigning seats.
Since we arrive separately, I don’t know where my friends might be forced to sit. Even if we buy tickets together, our preferred area may not have enough seats together.
Get there 30-45 minutes in advance because the lines accumulate while people try to select seats on an unfamiliar computer screen. Proper orientation takes a while.
If you get an assigned seat and then sit where you want, the “seat police” will make you move if someone else wants to sit there, despite the fact that the entire row behind and in front of you is completely open. Gone are the days when the newcomer would actually take an empty seat.
We seniors like the first showing of the day because seating may be more open. If I choose a seat that has a big head in front of me, or talkative teens, or a fussy baby, I must then trek back to the ticket counter and disrupt the line to get a new seat assignment. To say this is aggravating is an understatement.
I am not alone in the assigned seat criticism. There are many well-written arguments online that portray accurately all the reasons why this trend should die. No one I have talked to knows why this practice has been implemented; not even the people who work in this theater.
Most areas of my life are well planned. But I look forward to a couple of hours of relaxing, cheap entertainment with friends where I don’t expect to be hassled by management.
I’m so thankful we in Sierra Vista still have Uptown Theater, a friendly place that doesn’t practice such nonsense.
LeAnn McConnell
Sierra Vista