To the Editor:
Re: the letter by Heather Borman of St. David. It’s been said that “Hatred corrodes the container it’s carried in.” I think Ms. Borman better check her container.
I wasn’t aware that slander was allowed in newspapers, but this was some of the worse slander I’ve read. For an American citizen to speak like this of our President - in a time of crisis, no less, is inexcusable! This says more than I ever want to know about the writer.
You seriously think President Trump “ enjoys other’s suffering?” Based on what logic?
Yes, it was too bad that the Navy Captain was relieved. However, there are proper channels people have to follow, and releasing 20-30 emails from a “non classified” server- that not only doesn’t sound right, it sounds all too familiar!!
Senator Martha McSally has fought for our district since 2014. Have you ever bothered to read all that she’s accomplished? Or is your “container” leaking too much hatred to think straight?
I know about some of the people risking their lives on the front lines of this health crises. People who are doing it for their families, their cities and the country. Our son is an Emergency Room Doctor in Chicago and our daughter is an Emergency Room physician in Seattle. Both are sacrificing their health for this Country because they took an oath. Is it our President’s fault that supplies of masks, gloves, etc have been running out? This is a global pandemic! Our President didn’t create it nor want it! But he is doing one hell of a good job with the help of a lot of talented specialists, leaders and businesses.
Finally, I want to say, I think the people in Sierra Vista have done a super job as well. We have encouraged each other and MOST are trying to stay as positive as possible for the people around them. It is too bad you let yourself fall short of others.
Connie M. McCormick
Dr. Bill McCormick
Sierra Vista