I hear every on news channels primarily people of color say what can we do to make Us save and equal in the law. There is no question this anarchy must stop. Most of these protests are not peaceful they end violet and unlawful. It needs to be called what it is! Stop the protests any night that allows for take over be criminals. It is always asked what can we do to get equal treatment by law enforcement officers to Black people. How about families teach there children to understand when a police officers ask you to stop and get on the ground, do it don’t run away or argue. Sue
Later for unlawful arrest. I believe in almost every case the black person didn’t do this. If other than only black men did this we would be hearing of “white men” shot down. Regardless of your guilt or innocence when a police officer asks, or tells you to stop, do it and there will be less shootings.
Bill McCormick
Sierra Vista