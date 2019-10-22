Air Painting Festival hits impressive heights
To the Editor:
This year’s Plein Air Painting Festival was a great success! Congratulations to our winners: Tom Conner, Randy Cole, Julia Patterson and Carol Chandler.
Central School Project and Bisbee after 5 would like to thank all of our volunteers, funders and supporters.
A big thank you to Ken and Craig from Bisbee Books and Music in the convention center who went all in and continued the tradition of being the registration headquarters, starting their day extra early during the festival to check in the artists. Their warmth and special art supply discount was so appreciated by our artists. Once again, the Bisbee Foundation supported us and the funds went towards our prize money. This year Central School was able to host Alan Bull (juror) of Massachusetts as our Visiting Artist in residence with the support of the Bisbee Arts Commission. The funding CSP received from the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona is also a great help to us for all the work behind the scenes. Thank you to the Gym Club Suites, for lodging a juror! A huge thank you to Contessa’s Cantina, Bisbee Breakfast Club, The Quarry, High Desert Market, Café Cornucopia, and Bisbee Good Cakes for sponsoring our gift packs to the jurors!
For all of you who came to the event in the park we are so glad that you joined us. The music was wonderful and the beautiful art of our participants was available for sale and so affordable.
We hope that those of you who missed it, can come next year — you will not be disappointed.
Thank you,
Laurie McKenna, CSP
and Kathy Sowden, Bisbee After 5