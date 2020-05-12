National Service volunteers may be hard to find
To the Editor:
In response to the Our View editorial, “We can do better”:
Yes National Service would be a good idea. If we can afford it.
I imagine a lot of people are waking up to the fact that the paycheck they were receiving in February/March is becoming a dream and they will be extremely surprised to see that much in their paycheck again.
More people are starting to feel like the coal miners out of work as the mines close.
Or “Mom and Pop” businesses that close when “big box” stores take their customers.
The “Draft” allowed middle and lower income draftees to receive medical and leadership training they could never afford on their own.
Would the corporations and educational institutions volunteer to provide that training again?
“We’ve lost some of the basic understanding of sacrifice, replacing it with a selfish desires and a lack of willingness to do what’s best for the whole.”
As long as the national leadership’s understanding of sacrifice is what the “other people” should do, it may be a bit difficult to get the volunteers needed. Not impossible, but difficult.
Bernard McMurray
Sierra Vista