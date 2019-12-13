To the Editor:
I would like to contact the city of Sierra Vista, as they said in the article about our garbage rates going up, they did not put a place where we could put our input.
I think that a real solution is to only pick up one time a week instead of twice.
Also, a way to really solve the problem is to elect younger, more ambitious people to the city council; ones that have the taxpayers in mind. Not that we are just cash cows that can be tapped for more money at any time for any reason.
It is time to have leaders that CARE!!
Thank you,
Ron Mellott
Sierra Vista