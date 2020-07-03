About 25 years ago when we were winter dwellers in Sierra Vista | placed a picture album on top of our car as I put a suitcase in the back seat. The photos stayed on the roof until we reached the city street. We got to Douglas and my brain awakened when my wife's sister asked about the photos. I was embarrassed and thought: "Just color me stupid."
Someone in a car saw what happened. They stopped and gathered up most of the photos and turned them over to the Sierra Vista Police Dept. The officers were puzzled about what to do with them until someone got out a magnifier and read our Wisconsin license plate. We had stayed in Kansas one night and the car was covered with a foot of snow the next morning. I had backed into our parking spot and as I was clearing snow from the back of the car, my wife, Sofia, took a picture of our snow-covered Buick.
The yellow license plate number came out just fine in the photo. That is what the Sierra Vista Police used to find us. They contacted the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation who gave them our name and address. Our family picked up our mail at home and the Sierra Vista police gave us the photos. We were most grateful to the kind citizen who recovered the photos and the diligent Sierra Vista police. When I told that story to my friends at pool side, one of them told me to write a story for the newspaper. I wasn't in a writing mood and thought I would do it when we got home.
After 25 years of procrastination, my conscience was jolted anew. Perhaps some of those good people are still alive. They need a nice pat on the back. Sofia and I will be forever grateful for such kindness.
Rodger Meyer
St. Croix Falls, WI