To the Editor:
I feel that the blind partisan eye the Republican Party is taking on President Trump's handling of the Ukraine situation ethically and by principal unacceptable. It is illegal and politically wrong as well. Violating the oath of office by the Congress and Senate much the way the President did with the Russians and with the Ukraine as well which he condoned. Your decision by the party and you in protecting what is yours. Your personal power and position says a lot about you. Your silence on this matter must not be tolerated. I do not like what you and the Republican Party have turned into. I will complain and put pressure to notify the Fraternal Order of Police, the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce, and all branches of local government of Cochise County to identify you as someone who needs to be replaced along with your president, whom you support. This president has abused his position and violated the trust of the people of this great country. Now the Republican Senate and Congress by not supporting what is right ignoring facts and not wanting to see this investigation through are just as guilty as the president. May God bless this country and the whistleblower.
Joseph P. Miceli
Hereford