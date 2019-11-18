To the Editor:
I've emailed the water company about water leak on the street on Nov. 10. On Nov. 12, they came to look, and marked the water line. So far, nothing done. At least 4 homes are receiving dirty water.
Do we have to go to court to get the water line fixed? Who pays for the bottled water we have to purchase for drinking?? Can't the water company log off Facebook and email long enough to do their job??
This is the third or fourth break on this street, all due to the sanitation trash trucks turning around. The five-ton weight limit was removed with no upgrades to the roads to support the additional weight.
Peter Micus
Sierra Vista