To the editor:
One important thing I learned in the Navy was “You give it, You gotta take it.” Meaning if you are going to insult/scorn/put down/ harass/cut/criticize/slam/taunt/bully someone, you have to take what you dish out-with no whining. Someone who can’t do that was despised. It’s something that most men and women in all branches of the military quickly learn.
It has been a valuable lesson that I have carried with me through my life. So it is no surprise that I have a visceral dislike of the current president. His most recently reported remarks about veterans illustrate that he a master at sneering, a whiner when ridiculed.
Although Trump loves the pomp of military parades and idolizes tanks, guns, and ships, when he talks privately about veterans his language drips scorn and loathing. He calls us, suckers and losers, and berates heroes like John McCain or John Kelly and military people who serve. When his words are publicized, he denies and lies. When he is derided and laughed at for evading military service for ‘bone spurs’, he gets rankled. He gives it out, but can’t take it.
His actions during his presidency show this ongoing contempt for vets by refusing to honor the dead in France, by barring wounded veterans from parades-because nobody wants to see cripples, and showing up just four times in four years to receive the 127 dead servicepeople killed overseas at Dover military base since 2016… And he even lies about those provable facts!
This is the pitiful man that is commander in chief.
The millions of us-literally millions-who have fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandfathers and grandkids that have served or are serving, are nothing but fools to this president. It is beyond his understanding that there is a higher good than self-interest.
This man who has stained the presidency with his mendacity, profound selfishness, and disdain for those who fought and died, cares more about how his hair looks than men and women killed in the service of our country. I hope he is soundly rejected by voters.
Fred Miller
Bisbee