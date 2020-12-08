To the editor:
There is a deafening silence from Republican legislators at the county, state, and national levels as the President continues to throw mud and manure at the wall of democracy.
For weeks, Ducey, McSally, Ward, Griffin, Gowan, Gosar, Townsend, Finchem, and many other Republican politicians have given credence to the bizarre delusions that are tweeted from the White House.
They have abetted the attacks on the integrity of thousands of election workers; vote counters, postal workers, and poll observers-many republican-by not countering lies and fantasies. There is irrefutable evidence this was a secure and fair election, nationally and in Arizona, yet not a word of support from them for our election system.
Shame! A stain they will carry forever.
Their muteness supports the Trump attorneys that seem to tumble out of a DC clown car driven by Rudy Guilani. Their ‘elite strike force’ of ambulance chasers is trying to void the entire Arizona election; all our votes!
As politicians they seem to live in an Arizona where lying is commonplace and deceit acceptable. It’s not the same state that the majority of us live in.
It is truly disgusting no matter what your political beliefs.
If you want to pick one of the many reasons why Arizona is moving blue, consider the blinders-on Republican leadership that has led the party directly into a box canyon with a quicksand floor.
Fred Miller
Bisbee