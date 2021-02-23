To the editor,
Canyon Vista Hospital:
I want to express my sincere appreciation for a job well done to: Dr. Peter Niemczyk and his team for a successful operation. Dr. Hamed, Dr. Pang, nurse Aw
Ayako, nurse Toni and the front desk receptionist Emily. Everyone was very professional friendly gave their best to make my stay as comfortable as possible. Sorry to say the quality of food was terrible. Again a big thank you to everybody. An immigrant myself I want to welcome Dr. Niemczyk, Dr. Hamed, Dr. Pang and nurse Ayako to America.
Adolf Minaschek
Sierra Vista