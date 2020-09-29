To the editor:
President Kennedy once said "It's not what your country can do for you it's what you can do for your country".With that in mind, newly arrived immigrants boren during WWII in Moravia I joined the military. It's called payback. Soon as Hitler lost the war Germans were expelled out of the Sudetenland. My father was drafted, fought on the Russian front and was captured and turned over to the Czechs. Born in Moravia during the war I experienced some of the horrors of war.
Two years after my arrival in the US I signed up to go to Vietnam. As a non citizen the Army would not allow me to go. Only after I requested a one month tourist visa I landed at Tan Son Nhut airfield. Wearing OD green US Army no one checked my papers. Two military tours and 8 1/2 civil service years in Germany makes me a "Cold War Warrior." Shame on our Commander-in-Chief, traitor. Calls our buried soldiers suckers and loser. A president that chastises all our military agencies, FBI and others fires good civil servants. Listens to Russia instead, pays Taliban for each US soldier killed. A five times draft dodger, how can the military respect this guy? General Patton in his speech in London did not mention Russia as our ally and warned us of Russia becoming our next enemy. Nato has been our ally. Putin wants Trump to excite and disband NATO. He is a traitor and needs to be relieved of his duties, stripped of his citizenship and one way ticket to Russia. A turn coat, why? My answer is VOTE BLUE in November. Get read of this POS money hungry republicans.
Adolf Minaschek
Sierra Vista