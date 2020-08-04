Article on court employee disgraceful
To the editor:
Your front page article Superior court employee on paid leave following hit and run, Should read Superior court employee involved in hit and run assault of a Bisbee police office now on paid vacation at tax payer expense. Ms. Munoz left a scene of a accident, then refused to cooperate with police officers, and once again the press vilifies police officers for doing their job. Had Ms. Munoz stopped at the scene of the accident, she would of never had a run in with the Bisbee police. What is missing from your article is was Ms. Munoz impaired, what is the condition of the cyclist, will this person be able to ride their bike again, will this person be able to go to work again. Leaving the scene of a accident and assaulting a police officer, are both crimes and the paper is treating Ms. Munoz as a victim. This was a disgraceful article
Robert Mindes
Sierra Vista