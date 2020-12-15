To the editor:
Schools need to stay open for in person learning. Kudos to Yulonda Boutte the only member of the school board that is it putting the needs of the students first. It should be the choice of the parent as to send their kids to school or keep them home for virtual learning, not everyone has the same benefit of Mrs. Pacheco to work from home. Where are all the red for ed people that come out and say the children's education comes first when they want more money, but now you don't hear any voices looking out for the children. You hear people say listen to the experts, but now that the experts say the safest place for kids is in school you close the schools. Please let parents decide what is best for their children, and their work schedules. In closing are the taxpayers to the Sierra Vista School district going to get a partial refund , because the tax payer is paying to have children get educated in person, and the tax payer is not getting what they are paying for.
Robert Mindes
Sierra vista