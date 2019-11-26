Bisbee ‘Your Thrift Store’ Changes
To the Editor:
The Bisbee Y has announced that the Bisbee ‘Thrift Store’ has closed its doors for a few weeks due to staff reduction. The previous manager and staff submitted their resignation as of Monday November 25.
The Bisbee Y Board of Directors will be hiring new staff to manage and run the Thrift Store. Until then, if you have donations, we have someone on call that will ensure the items will be placed out of the weather.
We would like to thank the community for all their support and assure them the Thrift Store will reopen as soon as possible. We will provide an update as we move through this process.
Sharon Mitchell
Bisbee