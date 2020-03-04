Grammar are important
To the Editor:
The kids are NOT “alright” and won’t be as long as educators and public institutions such as newspapers make such terrible grammatical and/or spelling errors.
The proper spelling is “all right.”
Yes, some rock group referred to the kids’ being “alright,” but it was wrong no matter how many millions of records it sold.
Pop culture is playing hob (NOT, I note, short for “Hobbit”) with our language, both in how she is spoke and how she is wrote.
I blame the Disney studio, for example, for such egregious errors as “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” The verb shoulda been “Shrank.”
However, since the advent of that movie, the wrong verb has become so commonplace … well, I’m sure the elegant Mr. Disney is spinning in his grave.
So, Dear Editor, let’s not set the original Wick a-whirling. Let’s watch them grammar. (Which last phrase, by the way, is a quote from a John Ford movie.)
Michael Morrison
Sierra Vista