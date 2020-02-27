There are no worthy candidates
To the Editor:
Republicans and Democrats are spending millions of dollars trying to convince U.S. voters to “choose me! choose me!”
In fact, not one of them is worthy of holding government office. Not one.
Strong words, you say?
Well, yes, but accurate.
Government has at most one function: To protect the liberties and rights of the people.
Yet every one of the candidates of the two old parties seeks power to lessen our rights, to infringe on our liberties, and to strengthen and further empower government.
And, purely coincidentally, give power to them.
I would like to suggest United Statesians reflect: What is the purpose of government?
Ask, Who should run my life?
And ask, Doesn’t my life belong to me? Am I not the owner and controller of my own life?
I believe reasonable thought on those questions will lead huge numbers of people to reject both old parties.
And while we’re at it, let’s demand our state allow more choices and add Ranked Choice or Instant Runoff voting on every ballot.
Michael Morrison
Sierra Vista