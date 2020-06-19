To the editor:
You were wrong in that comment that the South African government attempted to silence Nelson Mandela (Morning Blend newsletter, June 12). Really, such wimpy phrasing. If it had wanted '"to silence him," it would have killed him, as it did others.
The facts are Mandela was a terrorist and he was arrested in possession of explosives. Wouldn't you object if anyone in these United States was trying to overthrow the government and was in possession of explosives? Of course you would.
But this is even more important: At least three times on record, that same apartheid government offered freedom to Mandela, if he would just publicly oppose violence. He never did.
Since I have words left, I might as well make two more points: When he made his first public appearance, standing immediately to his right was Joe Slovo, the head of the Communist Party, South Africa. And when Mandela made his world tour, in 1990, one of his first destinations was Fidel Castro's Cuba.
Despite his background, in fact Nelson Mandela was quite the peacemaker. He tried to set a rational and civil course for the government when he became its head. Mandela deserves credit for that.
However, as with every other subject, all the facts should be heard and seen.
Michael Morrison
Hereford