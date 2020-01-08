Proper way to the shrine
To the Editor:
Request your help in notifying visitors to “Our Lady of the Sierras” shrine that its Twin Oaks mailing address is not a suggestion on how to most easily reach it.
The roads leading directly to the shrine from Highway 92 are all paved roads, not dirt. They were paved to make your journey to the shrine easier, and to keep shrine traffic off the neighboring unpaved roads.
So, to get to the shrine, turn from Highway 92 onto East Prince Placer Road, which is paved, and then take a left on Twin Oaks Road, which is only paved from the Prince Placer turnoff.
Also, ignore Google Maps, which apparently can’t tell the difference. Thanks.
Melanie A. Mouras
Hereford