Time to give Cowan’s column the boot
To the editor:
It’s time to take Elizabeth Cowan’s column (Humor, the Antidepressant) out of your newspaper, as she continues to expand her scope of insults into political commentary . I should have written when she referred to our public health officials as “Nazis” for implementing statewide coronavirus protocols, and I’m sorry I didn’t. Yesterday, though, she went after the Speaker of the House for wearing a mask, and made fun of her age while using a crude epithet (that the Herald should not have published, by the way) to insult her.
She also described those implementing mask ordinances as “control freaks” who are infringing on her personal freedom to shop because masks make her uncomfortable. Sorry, but I don’t find this humorous in the least. As the number of coronavirus cases rises across the country, across Arizona, and across Cochise County, comments like these are unacceptable, and probably dangerous.
Melanie A. Mouras
Hereford