Refuse collection options
To the Editor:
Landfills continue to fill at an alarming rate and will continue to cost more. Raising refuse rates (which has been done only too recently), is not the correct way to attack this issue. Furthermore, it puts an inordinate burden on your senior population, in a town with a large number of seniors. We need to retrain the public to compost, recycle and reuse.
Re-training the public to “do the right thing” could be accomplished by establishing a two-tier system of refuse collection. Those requiring once-a-week refuse collection would be rewarded by having a lower fee. Those who cannot bother to be responsible for generating extra trash would then be eligible for twice-a-week collection at a higher rate. This could be readily accomplished by the attachment of a tag to the receptacles.
As to privatizing recycling, once the city loses control, the rates will begin rising — it has happened in municipalities all over the country. I am most definitely opposed to privatization!
Joan A. Murphy
Sierra Vista