Certain police practices should be banned
To the editor:
Chokeholds, knee holds and shooting at perpetrator’s cars.
I want to thank Councilwoman Wolfe for bringing up the above titled practices. I believe they should be banned and furthermore I believe the city should have a Civilian Review Board. I attended the recent NAACP Zoom meeting in which the local police departments discussed their practices and noted that none have a Civilian Review Board. While all stressed that they do not have problems and the above mentioned carotid holds and shooting are only used to save the officer’s or someone else life and haven’t been used in many years a Civilian Review Board should be established to keep good law enforcement conditions ongoing.
I am not a minority but I don’t believe any organization should be self-“policing”. I don’t know of any problems with our Sheriff’s department or police department but I don’t want there to be one. The old saying, “an ounce of prevention is worth of pound of cure” might be evoked.
I’m glad to see that the Mayor said these issues will be discussed – I’m hoping that this won’t just be lip service.
Joan A. Murphy
Sierra Vista