‘Let’s talk about this’ some more!
To the Editor:
Let’s talk about this idea some more!
I disagree with the editorial written in Sunday, 2/16/2020’s edition. The Arizona Corporation Commission exists to serve and protect the public by reviewing rates, policies and procedures in regard to utilities, corporations and securities. No disagreement there. No disagreement also with the fact that “Dark Money” influenced the 2014 election (said monies coming from Arizona Public Service). This indeed contributed to an erosion of the public confidence in the ACC (Arizona Corporation Commission). Now here is where the disagreement comes in.
The “Dark Money” caused the problem and that is what needs to be addressed, not putting the commission candidates under the heavy hand of the governor or some such. Having candidates run as clean elections candidates and doing away with “Dark Money” is a responsible answer. It’s become absolutely ridiculous to have campaigns cost thousands and thousands of dollars. However, the legislature did all it could to make petitions against “Dark Money” fail.
Having the governor or legislature appoint commissioners is not a sure fire way to avoid fraud but it is a way of taking power from the electorate. I heartily oppose Senator Gowen’s bill, SCR1048. Our legislature for all it’s talk of keeping government small is all too keen on micromanaging our communities and taking away the power of the people!
Joan A. Murphy
Sierra Vista
Editor’s Note: To clarify, the Herald/Review’s editorial on Sunday neither explicitly nor implicitly backed or endorsed passage of Sen. Gowan’s proposed consent resolution. Rather, the Herald/Review asserts that the resolution and issues therein are worthy of public discussion and debate, and we do back the idea of putting it on the November ballot, for (informed, ideally,) voters to decide.