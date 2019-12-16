Refuse rate hike
To the Editor:
This is what I just wrote in response to the invitation of public comment:
To the Mayor and City Council Members:
I am against a rate increase as noted in my email to the whole council and the mayor. Continually raising rates without regard to usage just allows those who can pay higher costs continually to avoid all the means of reducing said waste.
There can and should be a two-tier system for residential waste so that those who cut some are rewarded for the conservation and those who don’t bear the brunt of the cost of inaction.
I am also against privatizing, which has been proven in other places over and over again to not be a viable solution and results in much higher charges in the end.
Joan A. Murphy
Sierra Vista