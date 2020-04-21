To the Editor:
Nothing has highlighted the absurdity of the pro-voucher, pro-online learning crowd than the school closures due to the coronavirus. For years we’ve been told that online education and homeschooling can help students achieve more, but now we can all see online services simply don’t have the resources to provide children with the tools necessary to master a wide range of subjects, and homeschooling is a nearly impossible juggle for families.
Sadly the ones who suffer the most in these situations are the children. The ones who don’t get exposure to professional educators who are able to tailor learning to their styles, who work with them to master new things.
After we are done saving ourselves from the virus, it will be time to save our schools from irresponsible privatization schemes.
Janet Murray
Sierra Vista