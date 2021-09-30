If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor:
I have been noticing all these medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries appearing in Cochise County. Thirty years ago, it seemed impossible to many of us that cannabis would ever be legalized — at least, not in more than a handful of states. But now it’s legal in some form across 3/4 of all states and the legalization movement continues to grow.
Arizona is among the states that already has gone the extra mile, legalizing both personal and medical uses. But even as we continue to respect each state’s right to legalize — or not legalize — and to enact some state-specific laws governing cannabis, national rules are essential to tie it all together.
It’s counterproductive to have a wide range of state regulation for any product that is easy to buy in one state and consume in another. This is particularly true when we talk about a substance with public health and safety implications.
Assuring that the growing cannabis industry operates under uniform laws across any state where it is legal is essential to making legalization a success for the long term.
Cannabis producers and consumers will be better served by a single set of rules for product quality and safety. National regulations can guard against cannabis use by younger Americans and assure that programs are created to identify and treat related substance abuse. And as we have long done with alcohol, some kind of federal tax also is worth discussing.
The proposed Cannabis Opportunity and Administration Act, which was introduced for discussion this summer in the United States Senate, is an excellent basis for such solutions. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly braved the political winds to support legalization here and should take an active role in refining that federal package.