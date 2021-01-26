To the editor,
79 years old with comorbidities, limited use of hands, covered under Americans With Disabilities Act. I've been a newspaper subscriber since 2005. How about providing detailed useful information regarding registering for COVID-19 vaccination. Tried registering at state website but no vaccinations can be booked for my age group. Impossible to complete registration unless website says there are open vaccinations. Website erases registration information once I find that nothing is scheduled in Sierra Vista area. To try again, I have to reenter all of the registration information including health insurance. Investigate why Arizona has massive budget surplus but was not willing to spend money to prepare for vaccination distribution. I know of people who are not healthcare workers and are in my age bracket and got vaccination but don't know why I am not eligible. What are the rules, what are the criteria? 1 question asked "Are you 65 years to 74 years old?" I apparently am too old? I understand that state cannot distribute vaccine it does not have but state should have prepared properly working registration site months ago. Why is 79 too old for vaccine?
Gerald Noonan
Sierra Vista