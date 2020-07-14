Boyer best bet for Board of Supervisors
To the editor:
As the elections approach, I am writing this to share with your readers my personal knowledge regarding a candidate for election. It is with great confidence and admiration that I endorse Tom Borer for County Board Supervisor for District 1. Please join me in voting for him.
I have enjoyed knowing Tom, and his wife Sharon and their family, for over 20 years now. Tom is a man of high moral character, great work ethic, impeccable integrity, high intelligence, high energy, great love for his community and fellow man, a man I admire and wholly recommend to represent the citizens of Cochise County. You may learn more about Tom’s views, his resume, if you wish, at his web site, tomborer.com.
Penny Nyander
Hereford