To the Editor, RE: Blue recycle bins used for rainwater harvesting. Don’t do it! I was one of the first to get my “Big Blue” bin fitted at ACE Hardware with the spigot so I could add it to my collection of rain tanks. What a grand idea, I thought. The first heavy rain filled the bin just fine but within a day or two the bin started bulging and cracking. My bin was in excellent condition per Sarah at ACE who does the work on the bins. The material the bin is made out of is not designed for the heavy load of water. I now have a useless bin that I spent $40 on to get fitted and I’m sorry I did.
Lynn O’Connell, Sierra Vista
To the Editor: What is happening in our our country! We have a president who is a serial liar, a president who insults other countries and their leaders, disparages cities and citizens of the USA, shouts out that other American citizens should “go back where they came from“ and pays porn stars to have sex ... and then denies it even though the check payment is revealed. He is an embarrassment to the office of the president and an embarrassment to the USA. Time to impeach ! Thank you,
John Barthelme,
Sierra Vista