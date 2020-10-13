To the editor:
Hypocritical radical leftists are destroying our cultural heritage and infrastructure under the guise of social justice. The Confederate marker at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista is a reminder of the past. Without it, we lose our sense of where we have been and of how far we have come. Radical Marxists want the marker removed, but how can a society improve when it chooses not to remember the victories won and mistakes already made? Inflamed by the anarchic rhetoric of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, young radicals are rejecting reason nationwide. implementing a calculated strategy of cultural erasure, which the Communists used very successfully in Red China in their 1960s Cultural Revolution. if not arrested in its progress now in the U.S., this will result in the complete destruction of our Western civilization with its values of life, liberty, and property. The hypocrisy lies in the fact that the ignorant mobs have pulled down, among others, Matthias Baldwin's monument in Philadelphia. Baldwin was a fierce critic of slavery who opened a school for black children. But consider: The statue of communist murderer Vladimir Lenin remains standing in Seattle, WA. Hello?! If that doesn't tell you the true purpose of all the mayhem and destruction, nothing will. Insanity and hypocrisy scream at us. It is time for state and federal governments to reinstate the rule of law before all is destroyed in the name of social justice. Where is justice for you and me in all of this?
Donna O'Daniel
Sierra Vista