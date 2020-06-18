Study the real issues in police proposals
To the editor:
Sierra Vista has an extremely fine police department. Sierra Vista City Councilmember Kristine Wolfe has proposed that choke and knee holds and shooting at moving vehicles be removed from the allowed police methods of control. I disagree because in life-or-death situations, one or more of these may be necessary to save an officer’s or another citizen’s life. Additionally, the use of these measures is strictly limited to extreme situations, as per the police manual.
Our Constitution guarantees our God-given rights to life, liberty, and property. If a person breaks into my home at midnight, pointing a gun at me, do I have a right to shoot my pistol, possibly killing him? Yes. If a 180-lb. police officer is attacked by a 280-lb. man so that the officer’s life is threatened but a choke hold on the assailant would save the officer’s life, is that lawful? Yes, because the officer like myself has a right to life.
I would never accuse any law-abiding citizen who recommends limitations of our local police powers of knowingly nefarious motives, but we must realize that Antifa and Black Lives Matter are calling for the same thing. Why? Because they are terrorist-led organizations whose purpose is to destroy local police, leading ultimately to the destruction of our free Republic. If given the chance, they would substitute a socialist or communist state in its place. Therefore, we must understand the real issues involved in making and supporting these proposals.
Donna O’Daniel
Sierra Vista