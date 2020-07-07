To the editor:
On June 27, an article appeared in the SV Herald discussing what was said at the June 25 City Council meeting. in relation to police issues. I would like to correct and clarify some statements made (according to The Herald) by Councilwoman Wolfe in reference to my statements made at the June 25 meeting. The article stated, "One of the three individuals also mentioned George Floyd..." I did. I said, "a choke hold was used improperly in Minneapolis which presumably caused the death of George Floyd." That is all I said in reference to George Floyd, but Ms. Wolfe improperly mischaracterized me by stating, “I’m really concerned that people think that the life of one man doesn’t matter and how he died doesn’t matter. That’s really concerning,” I did not say that "the life of one man doesn't matter and how he died doesn't matter" and I resent the fact that Ms. Wolfe mischaracterized what I said, leading others to believe that I did not care about the death of George Floyd. Again I quote what I said on June 25: "a choke hold was used improperly..." How does that one statement mean that I do not care about George Floyd's death, especially since I used the word "improperly."? It does not. In fact, it implies that I did in fact care about his life and death, which I do. I am concerned that Ms. Wolfe does not put words and meanings in people's mouths that are not there.
Donna O'Daniel
Sierra Vista